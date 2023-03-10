Economic Outlook: 13-17 March

On Wednesday, Jeremy Hunt will unveil his Spring Budget. Although the public finance position is better than expected, there is little chance of major fiscal policy changes. The market turmoil triggered by the mini-Budget was just six months ago, and Hunt recently stressed that “with debt at the highest level since the 1960s, it is vital we stick to our plan to reduce debt over the medium term”.

The European Central Bank (ECB) will meet to set interest rates on Thursday. In the last meeting, president Christine Lagarde signalled that the central bank intended to raise rates by another 50 basis points in March, taking the main deposit rate to 3 per cent. Yet inflation remains persistent: the headline rate dipped only marginally last month, while core inflation rose. Economists now expect that Thursday's hike will be followed by further interest rate rises in May and June, ultimately taking the ECB’s main rate to an all-time high.