/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
economics

Economic Outlook: 13-17 March

Despite a better than expected fiscal position, expect few giveaways in Wednesday’s Spring Budget
Economic Outlook: 13-17 March
March 10, 2023

On Wednesday, Jeremy Hunt will unveil his Spring Budget. Although the public finance position is better than expected, there is little chance of major fiscal policy changes. The market turmoil triggered by the mini-Budget was just six months ago, and Hunt recently stressed that “with debt at the highest level since the 1960s, it is vital we stick to our plan to reduce debt over the medium term”. 

The European Central Bank (ECB) will meet to set interest rates on Thursday. In the last meeting, president Christine Lagarde signalled that the central bank intended to raise rates by another 50 basis points in March, taking the main deposit rate to 3 per cent. Yet inflation remains persistent: the headline rate dipped only marginally last month, while core inflation rose. Economists now expect that Thursday's hike will be followed by further interest rate rises in May and June, ultimately taking the ECB’s main rate to an all-time high

 

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Latest news on pensions, property and economics
  • Stock screens and investment ideas
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data