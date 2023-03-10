Volution’s UK residential arm drives revenue increase

Adjusted operating margin remains above 20 per cent target

Falling debt leaves scope for M&A, analyst says

A pleasant surprise for shareholders in Volution (FAN) is how well its UK residential arm did. As peers such as Travis Perkins (TPK) report a worsening of conditions in the home improvement market, the maker of air quality systems and heat pumps reported a 16 per cent increase in UK residential revenue, which helped to offset declines in commercial and export revenues. Chief executive Ronnie George argued that its air quality systems “are far less discretionary” in nature than many products sold by sector peers, especially for its social housing customers.