We need to get creative to tackle inflation

The inflation narrative has been wrong before…

Policymakers (and investors) need to keep an open mind

Take a cursory glance at the chart below, and it looks as though inflation is on its way back down. There are certainly grounds for optimism: trends in commodity prices, energy and shipping markets have been moving in the right direction and, as 2023 began, it felt as though last year’s inflationary pressure might be evolving into something less threatening.

As noted last week, markets are already looking forward to interest rate cuts, with financial conditions loosening as a result. There are even lingering hopes of ‘immaculate disinflation’ and ‘soft landings’, which could see inflation fall with little adverse impact on jobs and growth.