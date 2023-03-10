Week ahead: 13-17 March

Welcome to the week ahead, our summary of the forthcoming key company announcements. Companies are no longer obliged to notify the London Stock Exchange (LSE) of results and trading updates, so this list does not claim to be comprehensive. You can read company announcements at http://announce.ft.com and our daily online news summaries record all key company announcements and business press headlines.

Monday 13 March

Interims: Fonix Mobile (FNX), Nightcap (NGHT)

Finals: Direct Line Insurance Group (DLG), HG Capital Trust (HGT), MTI Wireless Edge (MWE), Phoenix Group Holdings (PHNX)

AGMs: BlackRock Energy And Resources Income Trust (BERI), Hercules Site Services (HERC)

Tuesday 14 March

Economics: Claimant count rate, unemployment rate

Interims: Aptamer Group (APTA), Close Brothers Group plc (CBG), Eagle Eye Solutions Group (EYE), Litigation Capital Management (LIT), Pci-Pal (PCIP), Virgin Wines UK (VINO)

Finals: Genuit Group (GEN), Gresham Technologies (GHT), Harworth Group (HWG), Midwich Group (MIDW), YU Group (YU.)

AGMs: MTI Wireless Edge (MWE), RedX Pharma (REDX)

Companies paying dividends: GCP Infrastructure Investments (1.75p), Invesco Perpeutual UK Smaller Companies (3.75p), Tritax EuroBox (1.106p)

Wednesday 15 March

Trading updates: Halma (HLMA), Investec (INVP)

Interims: Kin and Carta (KCT)

Finals: 4imprint Group (FOUR), Advanced Medical Solutions Group (AMS), Balfour Beatty (BBY), Ferrexpo (FXPO), Foresight Solar Fund (FSFL), Keywords Studios (KWS), Marshalls (MSLH), MaxCyte (MXCT), Prudential (PRU)

AGMs: BSF Enterprise (BSFA), Chemring Group (CHG), Katoro Gold (KAT), Safestore Holdings (SAFE)

Companies paying dividends: BlackRock Income & Growth Investment Trust (4.7p), Merchants Trust (6.9p), Virgin Money UK (7.5p)

Thursday 16 March

Interims: Gelion (GELN)

Finals: Bridgepoint Group (BPT), Capital Limited (CAPD), Centamin (CEY), Deliveroo (ROO), Empiric Student Property (ESP), Eurocell (ECEL), Gem Diamonds (GEMD), Gym Group (GYM), Helios Towers (HTWS), OSB Group (OSB), PensionBee Group (PBEE), Savills (SVS), TI Fluid Systems (TIFS), WAG Payment Solutions plc (WPS)

AGMs: Athelney Trust (ATY)

Companies paying dividends: Murray Income Trust (8.25p), Treatt (5.35p)

Friday 17 March

AGMs: Chrysalis Investments Limited (CHRY)

Companies paying dividends: abrdn China Investment Co (3.2p), Gulf Investment Fund (2.853p), Impact Health (1.635p), JPM Claverhouse IT (10.5p), Knights Group Holdings (1.53p), NCC Group (1.5p), Ruffer Investment Co. (1.35p), Van Elle Holdings (0.4p), Witan Investment Co (1.6p)

Companies going ex-dividend on 16 March

Company Dividend (p) Pay date abrdn UK Small Co Growth Trust 3 14-Apr-2023 Anglo American Ord 54.945c 61.15 28-Apr-2023 Crest Nicholson Ord 5p 11.5 5-Apr-2023 CRH Ord Eur0.32 85.12 4-May-2023 Dunelm Group Ord 1p 15 11-Apr-2023 Dunelm Group Ord 1p 40 11-Apr-2023 Grit Real Estate Income Group 1.6528 2-May-2023 Haleon 2.4 27-Apr-2023 Heavitree Brewery 'A' Lim.V Ord 5p 3.5 21-Apr-2023 Heavitree Brewery Ord 5p 3.5 21-Apr-2023 HONGKONG LAND HOLDINGS LTD ORD US$0.10(S 13.22 10-May-2023 JPM Mid Cap Inv Tst Ord 25p 8 25-Apr-2023 NatWest Group 10 2-May-2023 NWF Group Ord 25p 1 2-May-2023 Trifast Ord 5p 0.75 13-Apr-2023 Tristel Ord 1p 2.62 11-Apr-2023

The ex-dividend day is the first day on which it is no longer possible to buy the shares and qualify for the dividend. Ex-days are almost always a Thursday. The record date is usually one day after the ex-date. The payment day is the day on which the funds are transferred to shareholders.