Can a four-day week really work?

Studies suggest that four-day working weeks increase worker satisfaction while leaving company revenues unaffected

But is it too good to be true?

The results of the world's largest trial of a four-day working week are in. And judging by the headline figures, it was a roaring success.

A team of social scientists at the University of Cambridge followed 61 organisations (and their 2,900 employees) as they introduced a 20 per cent reduction in working hours – with no corresponding drop in pay. The scheme was a hit with workers – 71 per cent of employees reported lower levels of “burnout”, while 60 per cent found it easier to combine work and care responsibilities. More surprisingly, it was a hit with companies, too: revenues barely changed during the trial period, and 92 per cent of firms intend to continue with the four-day week.