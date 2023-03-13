Companies roundup: SVB crash and colossal Saudi oil profits

The Silicon Valley Bank collapse has dominated markets since Friday as startups try to work out where the next payroll cash is going to come from. The UK and US governments and regulators have acted swiftly to stop further collapses but questions remain - read more below:

Saudi Aramco reports $161bn in profit

Rather than turning back to previous oil and gas booms for comparators, you’d have to look to antiquity and legend to put Saudi Aramco’s (SA:2222) 2022 profits into perspective. The Roman emperors were all extremely indebted, however, and even King Midas couldn’t touch enough gold to match Aramco, which brought in $161bn (£134bn) in net income in 2022, up from $110bn the year before, thanks to surging oil and gas prices.

The Saudi government refused to ramp up supply as the war in Ukraine sent prices up - although oil did fall back in the last quarter. Free cash flow came in at $148.5bn, up 38 per cent on 2021. The state oil company did say it would increase spending at the same time, with capex for 2023 forecast at $45bn, following an 18 per cent rise in 2022 to $37.6bn. AH

Porsche picks up speed Sports car maker Porsche (DE:P911) reported a 27 per cent increase in operating profit to €6.8bn (£6bn) for 2022. Despite supply chain disruptions, sales rose by 14 per cent to €37.6bn and the company increased its operating margin from 16 per cent to 18 per cent. It expects to make a similar margin (of between 17 to 19 per cent) this year on sales of between €40bn-€42bn. Its long-run target is to achieve an operating return on sales of over 20 per cent, CFO Lutz Meschke said. Porsche floated on Germany's DAX market in September last year, although parent Volkswagen (DE:VOW) has retained a 75 per cent stake. Porsche's shares are up 36 per cent since its debut, giving it a market cap of almost €104bn. Volkswagen's market cap currently stands at €79bn. MF

Ricardo buys in Australia

Engineering consultancy Ricardo (RCDO) has bought Melbourne-based Aither for up to £17mn.

Ricardo is paying £9.6mn up front for 90 per cent of Aither, an environmental consultancy that specialises in water projects. The remaining payments will be contingent on the business hitting certain performance targets by the end of this year and the continued involvement of co-founders Chris Olszak and Will Fargher. The eventual price paid is expected to equate to 11-times cash profits. In its most recent financial year ending last June, Aither made a pre-tax profit of £1.3mn on revenue of £5.8mn. MF