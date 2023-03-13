Direct Line undershoots on motor pricing

Deteriorating solvency ratio

Claims outstrip pricing assumptions

As foreshadowed in January’s trading update, Direct Line (DLG) will not be paying a full-year dividend due to its deteriorating solvency ratio – a measure of the insurer’s ability to meet its long-term financial obligations. It was perhaps the degree of the fall rather than the resultant metric – 29-percentage points to 147 per cent – that caught the eye. The metric (post-dividend and share buyback) fell towards the lower end of the risk-appetite range, although it’s worth mentioning that the ratio had increased by around 5 percentage points by the end of February, partly due to positive movements on the bond portfolio. The reversal was driven by lower profits, together with losses on investments held, with the latter point of greater interest given current events in the specialist banking sector.