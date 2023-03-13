/
SVB collapse: list of UK equities exposed

One Aim company has suspended its shares while others will look to cut spending as access to bank balances remains uncertain despite HSBC buyout and government support
March 13, 2023

From a UK perspective, the storm around Silicon Valley Bank looks to have been calmed by HSBC (HSBA) buying the local operation. While there is no 'white knight' buyer in the US, the government has guaranteed all deposits.

The two to keep an eye on are Polarean Imaging (POLX), which has suspended its shares given SVB had $12.4mn (£10.3mn) of its cash, although it is slightly complicated given $9.8mn of this was in money market mutual fund accounts operated by other banks. Government support should mean it gets access to this cash before disaster strikes, however. Trustpilot (TRST), the online reviewing company, said it had transferred $18mn away from SVB UK but the funds had yet to land elsewhere.

CompanyExposureValueWhat now? 
MoonpigDebt£13mn undrawn"The group has significant liquidity headroom"
Naked WinesCash holdings, debt£15mn cash, $30mn debtTimeframe on access to cash holdings uncertain, but £17mn in cash readily available
Learning Technologies Cash holdings, debt£11.7mn (£9.4mn SBV, £2.3mn SVB UK)£300,000 withdrawn, company reported another £100mn in cash and cash equiv held elsewhere
Polarean ImagingCash holdings$12.4mn cashShares suspended – this was majority of its cash holdings – working capital needs covered until end of April 
Auction Technology GroupCash and debt$500,000 cash, $33mn debtNo material impact
RWS HoldingsCash and debt$2.7mn drawn loan, cash under protected amount of $250,000"limited exposure to SVB" and no change to operations
Trustpilot Cash holdings$36mn SVB UK, $4.5mn SVB US$18mn "currently in transfer out of SVB UK but pending confirmation"
Syncona Cash and debt"6% of NAV", no actual figure given"Syncona has a strong capital base to support our companies operationally if required"
Future Cash and debtLess than £1mn cash, £50mn debtExposure is "immaterial to the group's liquidity position" 
Access Intelligence Cash"Less than" £400,000Vast majority of deposits protected by government schemes
PCI-PALCash£3.2mnThis is the majority of PCI-PAL's cash - access unclear but company confident of trading position
musicMagpie US banking services"Unlikely to have an impact", UK business moved to other banks, transactions can move to other US banks
