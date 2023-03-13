SVB collapse: list of UK equities exposed

From a UK perspective, the storm around Silicon Valley Bank looks to have been calmed by HSBC (HSBA) buying the local operation. While there is no 'white knight' buyer in the US, the government has guaranteed all deposits.

The two to keep an eye on are Polarean Imaging (POLX), which has suspended its shares given SVB had $12.4mn (£10.3mn) of its cash, although it is slightly complicated given $9.8mn of this was in money market mutual fund accounts operated by other banks. Government support should mean it gets access to this cash before disaster strikes, however. Trustpilot (TRST), the online reviewing company, said it had transferred $18mn away from SVB UK but the funds had yet to land elsewhere.