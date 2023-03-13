Today’s markets: Shares slump after SVB collapse

When is a bank bailout not a bank bailout? All depositors at Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in the US will be made whole following their respective collapses, with the FDIC fully backing all deposits. Depositors will have access to all of their money and no losses will be borne by the taxpayer, with costs associated retrieved via a bank levy. Stock and bondholders are not protected. It seems hopes for a white knight to buy the bank didn’t materialise and the Fed, FDIC and Treasury felt obliged to come in. HSBC has taken on the UK arm of SVB.

Does this constitute a bailout? Well, sort of. It certainly introduces some degree of moral hazard – don't worry about depositing at a risky bank paying top dollar rates...you’ll get made whole no matter what. It’s not a real bailout in terms of using cash to prop up a bank by buying out shareholders. But does such coordinated intervention signal that regulators are really worried about the US banking system? Would they step in if all were really well elsewhere?

The Fed meanwhile is easing again - announcing a new "Bank Term Funding Program" that will offer "loans of up to one year" to "banks, savings associations, credit unions, and other eligible depository institutions pledging US Treasuries, agency debt and mortgage-backed securities, and other qualifying assets as collateral.” Crucially, given concerns about the current value of these assets on bank balance sheets, these assets will be valued at par. The BTFP will be “an additional source of liquidity against high-quality securities, eliminating an institution's need to quickly sell those securities in times of stress". The Fed will also ease conditions at the discount window.

So, they blinked – faced with a bank failure in a pretty niche corner of the market and the powers that be couldn’t help themselves from intervening. The bailout for depositors is a pure moral hazard and the Fed is so scared it’s easing again and markets are starting to price in no rate hike on March 22nd, having bet on 50bps in the middle of last week before the bank failure. I don’t think this is necessarily true – the Fed will know that its inflation-busting credentials are now even more in focus after this 1yr QE programme. So, a 25bps hike is on – there’s just no need to go for 50bps. Inflation tomorrow is kind of key. The question for banks in the wider sense is not so much about balance sheets and contagion from this event but the cost of deposits and earnings.

How markets are reacting

Bank stocks fell again as sentiment towards the sector remains shaky, dragging the major European indices into the red. The FTSE 100 is trading below 7,600, down 2.3 per cent, and is now more than 5 per cent below its all-time high struck a month ago. Tech stocks rushed out messages this morning saying they are not exposed. Futures had been holding up ok, gapping higher at the open on Sunday evening, but we saw some aggressive selling when the cash equity market opened in London this morning. Dow futures traded about 200 points higher initially before falling back, with the US 10yr yield back at 3.62 per cent.

Neil Wilson is chief market analyst at Finalto