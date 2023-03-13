Unleash the analysts for higher LSE valuations, says City minister

Amid all the talk of London’s public markets slowdown, one unlikely route to bringing in more liquidity and listings is increasing analyst coverage of companies. The government has therefore launched a review aimed at helping the sector rebound after the European Union’s 2018 changes, which resulted in equity coverage by analysts falling.

The Markets in Financial Instruments Directive 2014 (known as Mifid II) came into place in order to limit bank and other financial institutions from drumming up business by handing out ‘free’ sell-side research, which was essentially paid for by bundling the cost of producing it in with executing trades.

The contested hypothesis is that this cut coverage of mid-cap companies, therefore reducing institutional investment and liquidity, ultimately lowering share prices due to reduced interest and awareness of investment cases.