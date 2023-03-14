Companies roundup: Pension allowance rise and defense shares drop

The Silicon Valley Bank collapse continues to reverberate across global markets. Yesterday the two-year US Treasury yield fell by the most it has since the 2008 financial crash, dropping by 60 basis points. The two-day decline in the two-year yield has been the most dramatic descent since October 1987.
Hunt set to boost pension allowances
Jeremy Hunt is set to increase the three main pension allowances in tomorrow’s Budget, in a bid to tempt older people back to work.
The lifetime allowance, which currently caps the total amount savers can have in their pension pots without incurring a tax charge to £1,073,100, could be raised to as much as £1.8bn, the Financial Times has reported. The allowance especially impacts workers with generous final salary pension schemes, such as NHS doctors.
The annual allowance, which restricts how much savers can contribute to their pensions every year, is expected to increase from £40,000 to £60,000, while the money purchase annual allowance (MPAA) could go up from £4,000 to £10,000. The MPAA further reduces the annual amount people can contribute to their pensions tax-free and is typically triggered when retirees start to access their pension pots flexibly.
A growing number of people have been impacted by the allowances as their real and nominal values shrunk in recent years. Tom Selby, head of retirement policy at AJ Bell, welcomed the prospect of a change of course.
“After over a decade of persistent cuts to retirement savings incentives by successive governments, this finally looks like it could be a Budget that boosts pensions for hard-working Brits,” he said. VC
Centrica keeps two nuclear plants open for longer
A fair proportion of the UK’s nuclear power output was set to be turned off next year, but Centrica (CNA) now says it will keep the Heysham 1 and Hartlepool power plants running until 2026.
Operator EDF (FR:EDF) had previously extended the plants’ closing dates from 2014 to 2024, and said “positive inspections of the graphite reactor cores during 2022 have increased confidence that the stations can generate for longer and continue to meet stringent regulatory standards”.
The sector is facing a gap between new capacity coming online and older plants being decommissioned in the coming years. Nuclear plants provided 16 per cent of the UK’s electricity supply in the past year, according to National Grid data. AH
J Sainsbury makes chunky real estate deal
J Sainsbury (SBRY) has exchanged contracts to buy Supermarket Income REIT’s (SUPR) 51 per cent holding in the Highbury and Dragon investment vehicles, which control the freeholds of 26 Sainsbury’s supermarkets.
The transaction, which means that Sainsbury will take full control of the vehicles, is expected to complete on 17 March for a total consideration of £431mn (excluding costs) and will result in Sainsbury acquiring 21 of the freehold supermarkets and selling the other 5.
Sainsbury will also fund £301mn-worth of Highbury and Dragon bond redemptions. The supermarket will use existing cash and its term facilities to pay for the outlays. CA
Pryce is right for RS Group
Components distributor RS Group (RS1) has appointed former Ultra Electronics boss Simon Pryce, replacing longstanding chief executive Lindsley Ruth, who took a leave of absence in November last year and resigned a month later. David Egan, who stood in as interim CEO for the past three months, will continue in his existing role as CFO.
Pryce was chief executive of defence systems specialist Ultra for four years until it was bought out by private equity firm Advent last year. MF