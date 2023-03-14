Companies roundup: Pension allowance rise and defense shares drop

The Silicon Valley Bank collapse continues to reverberate across global markets. Yesterday the two-year US Treasury yield fell by the most it has since the 2008 financial crash, dropping by 60 basis points. The two-day decline in the two-year yield has been the most dramatic descent since October 1987.

Click here to read the full story

Hunt set to boost pension allowances

Jeremy Hunt is set to increase the three main pension allowances in tomorrow’s Budget, in a bid to tempt older people back to work.

The lifetime allowance, which currently caps the total amount savers can have in their pension pots without incurring a tax charge to £1,073,100, could be raised to as much as £1.8bn, the Financial Times has reported. The allowance especially impacts workers with generous final salary pension schemes, such as NHS doctors.

The annual allowance, which restricts how much savers can contribute to their pensions every year, is expected to increase from £40,000 to £60,000, while the money purchase annual allowance (MPAA) could go up from £4,000 to £10,000. The MPAA further reduces the annual amount people can contribute to their pensions tax-free and is typically triggered when retirees start to access their pension pots flexibly.

A growing number of people have been impacted by the allowances as their real and nominal values shrunk in recent years. Tom Selby, head of retirement policy at AJ Bell, welcomed the prospect of a change of course.

“After over a decade of persistent cuts to retirement savings incentives by successive governments, this finally looks like it could be a Budget that boosts pensions for hard-working Brits,” he said. VC

Read more: ‘I want to pass on a £2.7mn pension – how do I cut my tax bill?’

Pfizer ends pharma M&A slump with biotech buyout Pfizer (US:PFE) has agreed to acquire oncology-focused biotech Seagen (US:SGEN) for a total enterprise value of $43bn. As the maker of the world’s top-selling Covid-19 vaccine, Pfizer has significant cash reserves, as well as a pressing need to refill its pipeline as sales of the jab drop off. The pharma giant believes Seagen could contribute more than $10bn in risk-adjusted revenues in 2030. It is paying $229 a share in cash – a roughly 35 per cent premium to its Friday closing price – to purchase the biotech. The deal is also being part financed with $31bn of new long-term debt and is expected to close at the end of this year or the start of 2024. JJ Read more: Fund managers' favourite health stocks

Centrica keeps two nuclear plants open for longer

A fair proportion of the UK’s nuclear power output was set to be turned off next year, but Centrica (CNA) now says it will keep the Heysham 1 and Hartlepool power plants running until 2026.

Operator EDF (FR:EDF) had previously extended the plants’ closing dates from 2014 to 2024, and said “positive inspections of the graphite reactor cores during 2022 have increased confidence that the stations can generate for longer and continue to meet stringent regulatory standards”.

The sector is facing a gap between new capacity coming online and older plants being decommissioned in the coming years. Nuclear plants provided 16 per cent of the UK’s electricity supply in the past year, according to National Grid data. AH

Read more: Keeping the lights on

Defence shares slide after review ‘refresh’ The government’s announcement of an additional £5bn for defence met with a muted response from markets on Monday, with shares in most defence contractors finishing the day lower. A ‘refresh’ of the 2021 review published in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the growing threat from China pledged an additional £5bn of spending over the next two years. Some £3bn of this has been earmarked for a next-generation nuclear-powered submarine programme, with vessels being provided to Australia under the Aukus security pact. Around £1.9bn has been pledged towards rebuilding munitions stocks that have been depleted through the Ministry of Defence's supply of weapons to Ukraine. Even with the additional cash, defence spending will only reach 2.25 per cent of GDP. Foreign secretary James Cleverly told MPs the government was setting a “long-term minimum” target of 2.5 per cent of GDP, well below the 3 per cent target pledged during Liz Truss’s brief tenure as prime minister last year. Shares in BAE Systems (BA) finished 2.3 per cent lower on Monday. Rolls-Royce (RR) shares fell by 3.4 per cent, Chemring (CHG) shares were down 2 per cent and Babcock International (BAB) fell by 0.7 per cent. Most defence shares pared losses in early trading on Tuesday, though. Rolls-Royce shares gained 1.9 per cent after S&P Global upgraded the company’s credit rating on the back of its improving cash flows. MF

J Sainsbury makes chunky real estate deal

J Sainsbury (SBRY) has exchanged contracts to buy Supermarket Income REIT’s (SUPR) 51 per cent holding in the Highbury and Dragon investment vehicles, which control the freeholds of 26 Sainsbury’s supermarkets.

The transaction, which means that Sainsbury will take full control of the vehicles, is expected to complete on 17 March for a total consideration of £431mn (excluding costs) and will result in Sainsbury acquiring 21 of the freehold supermarkets and selling the other 5.

Sainsbury will also fund £301mn-worth of Highbury and Dragon bond redemptions. The supermarket will use existing cash and its term facilities to pay for the outlays. CA

Polarean restarts trading after SVB suspension HSBC’s (HSBA) swift purchase of Silicon Valley Bank UK and the US government’s intervention has meant plcs that banked with the former champion of growth companies are breathing more easily. Aim-traded Polarean Imaging (POLX) had most of its cash with the bank and suspended trading on Monday morning as it worked out what to do. Polarean has now said it is operating as normal: “the company has verified its account balances and its ability to access its funds, and confirms it has full access to its previously outlined resources.” AH

Pryce is right for RS Group

Components distributor RS Group (RS1) has appointed former Ultra Electronics boss Simon Pryce, replacing longstanding chief executive Lindsley Ruth, who took a leave of absence in November last year and resigned a month later. David Egan, who stood in as interim CEO for the past three months, will continue in his existing role as CFO.

Pryce was chief executive of defence systems specialist Ultra for four years until it was bought out by private equity firm Advent last year. MF