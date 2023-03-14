Shares I Love: Bank Central Asia

Financial companies are benefiting from the growth of wealth in Asia

Bank Central Asia’s digital banking push has reduced its customer acquisition costs

Ayaz Ebrahim, manager of JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income (JAGI), explains why the increasing prosperity of Asia’s burgeoning middle class is set to benefit Bank Central Asia (ID:BBCA).

“As economies in developed countries show signs of slowing, there are plenty of exciting opportunities in Asia. Countries across this region have large and growing economies, accounting for roughly 40 per cent of the world’s gross domestic product. Furthermore, with 60 per cent of the world’s population – about 4.5bn people – living in Asia, the rapid rise of the middle classes is a powerful engine for growth.