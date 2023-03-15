Demand skyrockets for weight loss wonder drugs

In a matter of weeks, the weight loss drug Wegovy has leapt into the public consciousness. The once-weekly injection, which suppresses appetite, is thought to be the most effective anti-obesity treatment ever brought to market. Shares in its manufacturer, Novo Nordisk (US:NVO), have soared by more than 33 per cent in the past six months as the buzz around the drug grew.

Unlike some of the weight loss treatments available before it, Wegovy (similar to Ozempic) is backed by compelling scientific evidence. Individuals who received the drug in one 68-week trial of around 1,900 people lost an average of 12.4 per cent of their body weight compared with those who were given a placebo. The challenge now facing Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly (US:LLY), which makes a rival product called Mounjaro, is convincing healthcare systems to cover the cost of the treatment for the many people who could benefit from it.

Here in the UK, the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence, a medical watchdog, recently recommended that Wegovy be made available to select NHS patients. To qualify for the treatment, someone must have a body mass index (BMI) score of 35, as well as at least one comorbid condition linked to obesity. However, when the drug was approved in the US in 2021, regulators at the Food and Drug Administration deemed the drug suitable for patients with a BMI of 27 or greater and at least one weight-related ailment.