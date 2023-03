Russia's invasion of Ukraine is the dominant factor in Ferrexpo's performance

Cash profits ahead of forecasts, at $765mn

Ukrainian iron ore miner Ferrexpo’s (FXPO) 2022 results are not like those of most other companies listed in the UK. The standout figure, far more than Ebitda or the final dividend, is the 20 workers killed while defending Ukraine from the Russian invasion. That the company has been operating at all is a significant result.