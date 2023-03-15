Spring Budget: Hunt abolishes lifetime allowance entirely

Chancellor abolishes the lifetime allowance, and increased the annual allowance and the money purchase annual allowance

People will be able to save more for retirement without incurring a tax charge

A trio of pension tax changes announced in chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s Spring Budget today will enable people to save more for retirement tax-free.

In a move that goes beyond pre-Budget expectations, Hunt abolished the lifetime allowance (LTA), which currently caps the total amount savers can hold in their pension pots without incurring a tax charge at £1,073,100. The annual allowance and money purchase annual allowance (MPAA), which set how much people can contribute to their pension pots tax-free every year, will increase.