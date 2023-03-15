/
pensions

Spring Budget: Hunt abolishes lifetime allowance entirely

Chancellor's surprise move in the Spring Budget goes further than everybody expected, and comes alongside other significant pension changes
March 15, 2023
  • Chancellor abolishes the lifetime allowance, and increased the annual allowance and the money purchase annual allowance
  • People will be able to save more for retirement without incurring a tax charge

A trio of pension tax changes announced in chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s Spring Budget today will enable people to save more for retirement tax-free.

In a move that goes beyond pre-Budget expectations, Hunt abolished the lifetime allowance (LTA), which currently caps the total amount savers can hold in their pension pots without incurring a tax charge at £1,073,100. The annual allowance and money purchase annual allowance (MPAA), which set how much people can contribute to their pension pots tax-free every year, will increase.

