Today's markets: Budget plans and more bank pressure

Today is Budget day. We’re already seeing markets sharply dial back their expectations for hikes this year and what the chancellor says today will have implications for rates. GBPUSD is steady at $1.2150 this morning and EURGBP is well anchored in the middle of its long-term range at 0.8830. I don’t really see any major moves in sterling since the chancellor seems likely to play it safe and is not going expansionary all of a sudden. Stock sectors to watch – oil & gas (windfall tax, biz investment), banks (SVB + windfall), hospitality (tax breaks, energy support), housebuilders (it’s the Tories, there is always something for home buyers).

The main risk is actually to the upside funnily enough – that there is way more money for businesses than we’d thought – a boost for banks and domestic-focused stocks. We’ve been kind of down on Chairman Hunt, but you never know, he might have a five-year plan for growth after all…

Here’s some more from my preview last week:

Resilience: Public finances are in much better condition than the chancellor or the OBR figured they would be in November. Reduced energy costs, lower household spending, tax and takes have been good and owner market-based interest rates have also helped to cap mortgage costs – albeit the full effect will only be felt in the coming months.

Bond vigilantes: Given the chancellor’s fiscal conservatism, I see limited risk of any serious reaction in gilts. Lower expected borrowing will be a positive, and ultimately the direction will be determined by the global fixed-income market, not the UK chancellor.

Fiscal drag: Hunt will continue to rely on the effects of the fiscal drag. Tax receipts have ballooned thanks to frozen thresholds on things like capital gains, personal income and inheritance tax. Don’t expect the chancellor to review thresholds as they’re too valuable an earner and avoid the more unpopular cut-and-hike cycle to tax rates. Moreover, a high tax burden will be seen as a useful way to rein in inflation – monetary and fiscal policy working in tandem.

Biz investment: Business investment in the UK has been woeful since Brexit. Maybe expect some limited tax breaks for capital investment, but the Treasury cannot afford more.

No relief for big business: Despite calls for the chancellor to scrap a planned corporation tax hike, increased tax rates for larger companies will almost certainly rise from 19 per cent to 25 per cent. Investment incentives are also ending with the corporation tax super-deduction, which allows businesses to reduce their tax bill by 25p for every £1 that they invest. The chancellor might extend this scheme to boost investment, but it has been incredibly costly to the Treasury so less expensive and limited tax breaks are possible.

Banks feel the heat again

After a rally yesterday, this morning we are seeing more caution today with risks still unknown, and the ECB meeting ahead on Thursday to consider. Hefty selling, focused on but not confined to Credit Suisse, sent the Euro Stoxx banks index down 7 per cent by mid-morning, with a knock-on effect on main indices in Europe and the UK.

The truth is we don’t really know what is lurking out there in terms of liquidity risk after the sharp sell-off in the stock prices of some regional US banks in particular – as we saw in 2008 declining bank share prices can impact liquidity and funding, becoming a self-fulfilling spiral.

I don’t think we are at that stage at all. Moody’s cut its outlook on the US banking system to negative, citing a ‘rapidly deteriorating operating environment’. Stocks rose though – led by Wall Street but also the likes of First Republic, which rallied 27 per cent but remains 65 per cent lower since the selling began. The Fed is looking at tougher rules for mid-sized banks which only confirms the thesis that a regulatory clampdown raises costs just as they need to start paying more for deposits. It bodes the question - should regulatory oversight be stricter? The whole point in ditching some rules was to make them more competitive and to drive growth. It’s a fine balancing act – but no other bank seems to have been so badly exposed to interest rate risk as SVB.

We are now firmly into the discussions about what the Fed calls ‘long and variable lags’ of monetary policy. No one has quite been sure when the lagging effect of rate hikes will start to bite – we have the answer at least in part with SVB. As for the wider economy, it’s less clear – the labour market remains in good shape for now. The Fed will go for 25bps – to pause now would suggest they were afraid and it would shred their inflation-fighting credentials. To pause would shout to markets “don’t worry team, the Fed put is back” - that would be a real moral hazard.

Neil Wilson is chief market analyst at Finalto