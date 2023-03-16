Construction industry calls for overseas labour help

Government plans to loosen immigration rules to allow more foreign construction workers into the UK will help to ease shortages in an industry that is struggling to recruit enough workers, the heads of industry bodies said.

Even with the UK economy facing the prospect of a recession this year, the construction industry needs to recruit an additional 45,000 workers per year “just to maintain output”, said Suzannah Nichol, chief executive of industry body Build UK.

These additional workers are needed on top of the 190,000 employees required just to replace those leaving an industry with an annual churn rate of about 8 per cent, according to the Construction Industry Training Board. The shortage is industry-wide but is most acute among civil engineers, other construction professionals, technical staff and plant operatives.