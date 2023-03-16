/
The investment trusts that are cheaper than their open-ended siblings

An opportunity emerges in the investment trust space
March 16, 2023
  • Trusts currently offer a “cheap” form of access to popular managers
  • Where do they stand out from open-ended funds run by the same team?

The sell-off of 2022 made investment trust bargains especially easy to find. Share price discounts to net asset value (NAV) ballooned, reaching extreme levels in certain corners of the alternatives universe, and many such discounts remain. Think of Chrysalis (CHRY) on a discount of more than 50 per cent, the music royalties funds on around 45 per cent, and big price disparities in other sectors such as property and private equity.

Such valuations persist because of a range of concerns, be they over the reliability of a trust’s stated NAV or portfolios’ resilience in a time of rising interest rates. But some offer an interesting opportunity for the hardy and the patient.

