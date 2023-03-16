Today's markets: Calm returns, but for how long?

Credit Suisse might have a French-sounding name, but the Swiss banks are German in their mindset and language. Last night the Swiss National Bank said it would provide liquidity to Credit Suisse ‘if required’. It had a sniff of Torschlusspanik, or ‘gate closing panic’. That requirement was immediate: CS said it would borrow up to CHF50bn and buy back roughly $3bn in senior debt. Chairman Axel Lehmann had said earlier that state aid ‘isn’t a topic’. So, you felt the Weltschmerz, or world-weary, tone when CS said in a statement overnight that it was “taking decisive action to pre-emptively strengthen its liquidity”. And even more when it reminded the market about its CET1 ratio of 14.1 per cent and liquidity coverage ratio of 144 per cent, now improved to 150 per cent.

Following a 25 per cent fall yesterday, shares in CS in their home market rallied 20-40 per cent in very volatile trade at the open and bonds jumped.

We don’t know if CS shares hold these gains or if it’s enough to dampen down volatility in the broader market – it seems to have done so far. My view is that once it comes to the central bank saying it will provide liquidity the game is effectively up, but this is not ’08 and Switzerland is not Wall Street or London. They are better capitalised today. What comes next? It depends on the cause of the trouble – one is the massive outflows. Does this stop, or reverse? What have the outflows been like? Net outflows hit CHF110.5bn in the fourth quarter, taking annual asset outflows for 2022 to CHF123.2bn. Surely the last week has been worse?

Markets

European bank shares were higher with the main banks up 2-4 per cent. The FTSE 350 banking index rose 3 per cent in early trading. But banks are still down heavily over the last week: UBS -7 per cent, UniCredit -10 per cent, HSBC -9 per cent, Standard Chartered -13 per cent

Broader indices also recovered some ground, with Frankfurt, Paris and London rising more than 1 per cent in early trade. But we are not recovering anything like the 3-4 per cent declines of yesterday. The US closed broadly lower yesterday but off the lows and the Nasdaq Composite actually notched the narrowest of gains as yields compressed. Futures are looking higher with the positive mood in Europe. Regional banking indices were weaker but losses were fairly contained. JPM lost almost 5 per cent.

SVB: Get this

Silicon Valley Bank is now marketing itself as the single safest "place to keep or transfer your deposits (fully insured with no limits or caps)." In a conference call, new CEO Mayopoulos “There is no safer place in the US banking system to put your deposits.” You cannot make it up. Talk about moral hazard (and I have). But I guess he has a point.

ECB day

The European Central Bank meets today. The ECB is key in terms of the situation not just vis-a-vis Credit Suisse but also the wider implications for banks, inflation and the economy. It would seem that 50bps is now off the table – 25bps says ‘we’re aware that rising rates are a problem, but we are not panicking by pausing’.

And the Fed?

Can the Fed really go from higher for longer to inflation as yesterday’s worry in such a short space of time? It’s alarming but it could happen – again it depends on what kind of effect the events of the last few days have on not just financial stability – which is an immediate concern for next week, but also on inflation.

There is a belief that the events of the last few days have done the job for the Fed. Banks won’t be lending - loan origination falls, which will bring inflation right down. Less lending is not about systemic risk but about lack of liquidity, higher deposit costs and strict regulation for smaller banks. Banks will need to be and want to be more risk-averse. This should curtail inflation.

Neil Wilson is chief market analyst at Finalto