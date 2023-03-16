What the SVB collapse can teach us about dealing with fear

Fear is engendered not so much by the danger in plain sight but by what we cannot see; the danger we have to imagine, the danger we’re often all too eager to find. What applies so well to horror movies also works for financial markets.

So, yes, it matters when the 16th biggest bank in the world’s biggest economy fails. After all, measured by the book value of its assets, the failure of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) is the second-biggest in US banking history (although almost certainly not if the comparison were made with inflation-adjusted values). In nominal terms, it has been exceeded only by the collapse of Washington Mutual back in 2008, just days after the demise of Lehman Brothers began the cascade into the 2008-09 global financial crisis.

But it does not matter all that much, at least not if we put SVB’s failure into context. With assets whose book value was $209bn (£172bn) at the end of 2022 – just as its balance sheet was starting to implode – SVB was about a fifth of the size of Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY), the smallest of the UK’s ‘Big Four’ banks. Besides, the speed with which banking authorities both in the US and the UK were able to shunt SVB’s assets and liabilities into alternative arrangements implies the crisis was over almost as it started.