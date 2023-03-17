Economic Outlook: 20-24 March

Where next for UK interest rates? It’s not clear that even the governor of the BoE knows. Earlier this month, Andrew Bailey said that he would “caution against suggesting either that we are done with increasing bank rate, or that we will inevitably need to do more”, prompting a raft of conflicting interpretations. The Bank signalled last month that interest rates might be approaching a peak.

The Fed will also meet to set rates on Wednesday. After the Fed delivered a smaller 25 bps hike last month, the end of the tightening cycle seemed to be coming into view. Yet stubborn inflation and hawkish comments from chair Powell saw markets price more aggressive moves – at least until the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank last week.

Bob Schwartz, senior US economist at Oxford Economics noted that “the Fed may have more on its mind than inflation over the next few weeks” adding that policymakers may seek to “tamp down” financial instability with a more dovish approach. We could see a 25 bps hike or even no further increase on Wednesday as a result.