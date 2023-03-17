SVB collapse could prefigure tech M&A surge

We’re going to be hearing a lot about interest rate sensitivity over the next couple of weeks. The attempts by Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), part of listed SVB Financial Group (US:SIVB), to shore up its liquidity position are covered elsewhere in the Investors Chronicle, along with the consequent run by depositors. Market analysts are now scrambling to determine any risk of contagion within the hopelessly intertwined network that is the global financial system.

New York-based Signature Bank (US:SBNY), with assets of $110bn (£91.7bn), has already followed suit, while several regional banking groups in the US have come under the microscope, although the extent to which any of these banks is exposed via the interbank market is not immediately obvious. Closer to home, prices of credit default swaps for some of Europe’s most at-risk banks have been bubbling-up, while eurozone bond yields headed south after investors rushed into safe-haven assets.

The demise of the bank is bound up with the inverted yield curve, a situation in which interest rates on short-term debt maturities outstrip their long-dated equivalents. This situation was recently exacerbated by Congressional testimony by Federal Reserve chair Jay Powell, indicating that interest rates were likely to head higher than previously anticipated and for a longer than expected duration. It's conceivable that the collapse of the bank could precipitate a slightly more dovish tone on the part of central bankers, but its also possible that equities and bonds could suffer another year when the traditional inverse relationship doesn't play out, thereby rendering the traditional 60/40 split largely redundant.

The experience of SVB shows that a liquidity issue can swiftly morph into a solvency one. SVB wasn’t integrated within the interbank market, nor was it weighed down by a sea of derivatives where pricing often bore little relationship to the value of the underlying assets. Nonetheless, given what happened at Lehman Brothers, it’s slightly ironic that an absence of derivatives on the bank’s balance sheet, specifically hedges against interest rate risk, contributed to its undoing. It’s also worth noting that the issue had less to do with inadequate capital requirements than it did with a colossal surge of deposits generated by the IPO/SPAC boom in 2020-21 – apparently there is such a thing as “surplus liquidity”.

Beyond avoiding financial institutions whose cash management procedures do not take account of the limits of deposit insurance, it’s not immediately obvious what lessons we can take from the collapse. Something relating to “moral hazard” perhaps? Whenever government – ergo the taxpayer – acts as backstop on private losses, corporations, their clients and investors have less incentive to be cautious with their capital if they blithely assume that the government will step in and cover any losses or liabilities – risk management strategies (and price discovery) effectively go out the window.

Comparisons have been made with the unwinding of SVB and the US savings and loan crisis, when US taxpayers had to cover the losses brought about by the collapse of about one-third of the country’s savings and loan associations during the 1980-90s. However, the failure of Bear Stearns in 2008 provides a more apt comparison. Cause gave way to effect as a faltering share price triggered a wave of client redemptions, further undermining Bear Stearns' market valuation, and so on – a cascading effect all too familiar to customers of SVB.

The problems at the bank also serve to remind us how tech valuations became so separated from those governed by fundamental analysis. Part of the blame might lie with private equity firms and venture capitalists, who – some might argue – were essentially hitching rides on tech listings whose multiples they helped to inflate. A popular exit strategy for these types of market participants was abruptly cut off in 2022, as enthusiasm for public listings waned in line with valuations. It’s conceivable that listing on public markets could become a slightly more desirable option for tech companies now that a major source of funding has been curtailed. After all, intangible assets aren't readily utilised as collateral for financing.

Just because valuations in tech markets were so frothy over the past few years, it doesn’t mean that you can’t determine the intrinsic value of stocks within the sector, even though the accounting treatment of intangible assets poses an ever-greater challenge for investors. It is possible to look at growth-focused tech stocks within a value context. And you could even make the case that stockpicking comes into its own whenever liquidity is withdrawn from markets. The Nasdaq lost a third of its value during 2022 and any revival is unlikely to be driven by a major step-up in IPO activity. And with SVB out of action and development capital in short supply, we might reasonably expect a pick-up in M&A activity across the broader sector. For now, markets remain febrile, so investors might be well advised to assess which rate-sensitive areas of the economy will be next to feel the pinch.