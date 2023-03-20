/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Credit Suisse rescue shockwave spreads

The UBS acquisition of Credit Suisse, meant to contain contagion, has rattled US and Europe markets
Credit Suisse rescue shockwave spreads
March 20, 2023
  • UBS says buyout of Credit Suisse is an "emergency rescue" 
  • Credit Suisse's share price had plummeted, with market indicators pointing to collapse or resolution

European and UK bank stocks slumped again on Monday morning after the weekend deal by the Swiss National Bank to fold Credit Suisse (US:CS) into UBS (US:UBS). The deal came after Credit Suisse's market capitalisation cratered to $8bn last week; the all-share deal valued the global banking giant at just $3.25bn. 

“With the takeover of Credit Suisse by UBS, a solution has been found to secure financial stability and protect the Swiss economy in this exceptional situation,” the Swiss National Bank said. 

To continue reading...
REGISTER FOR FREE TODAY
  • Read 3 articles for free each month
  • Educational articles and topical investment guides
  • In-depth podcast episodes by our writers and industry professionals
  • Interactive live webinars on investment themes that matter
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data