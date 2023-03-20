Today's markets: Credit Suisse rescue raises new questions

Haircuts and baths

The $3.25bn emergency rescue of Credit Suisse by UBS yesterday has not led to a rebound this morning. Banks are down across the continent, with acquirer UBS among the worst hit, although all losses have pared since the open. Everyone saying bank shares were oversold last week was ignoring the reality of a crisis – but on a fundamental basis they may be right – markets tend to overreact on the way down just as much as they do on the way up when the bubble is forming.

Schadenfreude?

The deal creates a whopping great bank right at the heart of European finance – larger and potentially riskier. UBS has secured considerable concessions as a price for playing ball but we are yet to see whether it works out.

But the biggest surprise is that Swiss regulators demanded Credit Suisse Additional Tier 1 (AT1) debt be written down to zero as part of the deal.

These are ‘contingent convertible’ bonds that are riskier than other debt instruments and designed to get wiped out in a crisis – or converted to equity. Usually, this would be the same thing – like when Banco Popular got gobbled up by its national rival Santander in 2017 – the only precedent for the CS takeout. However, blatantly upending the hierarchy of debt will have ramifications and I think this is why we are seeing such a negative reaction in bank shares this morning.

Markets

Shares in London and Frankfurt fell with the FTSE 100 making a new YTD low at 7,204, its weakest since November, whilst the DAX fell to 14,459, its lowest since the start of Jan. But both subsequently rallied to trade flat on the day. Govt bond yields fell as investors sought shelter – US 10yr Treasury yields declined to 3.30 per cent from 3.50 per cent and the US 2yr yields declined to 3.620 per cent from 4.0 per cent, whilst the German 2yr declined to 2.10 per cent from 2.40 per cent.

This was not the initial reaction that regulators or central banks would have been hoping for. It reflects:

A. Worries about CoCo bonds everywhere after CS AT1s got zapped

B. Which banks own CS bonds (though this is secondary to the impact of them getting wiped out on the whole €250bn sector in Europe)

C. The inevitable ‘who's next?’ question for European banks and US regionals – a confidence crisis can lead to liquidity and funding problems that can spiral into solvency trouble

D. Considerations for a doom loop as banks rein in lending and slash origination, tightening financial conditions and hobbling economic growth

CB decisions this week

Meanwhile, the dollar swap lines now open daily instead of weekly, designed to shore up liquidity in the global financial system. CBs are effectively easing – the Fed faces a tough call this week but on the basis that the ECB went ahead with 50bps, it seems highly likely the US central bank will go with at least 25bps. But the market is very volatile and the situation fluid.

In addition to the Fed this week, the odds are roughly evens for the Bank of England to raise rates by a quarter point. But the OBR saying inflation is likely to come down to 2.9 per cent this year, combined with a small amount of market turmoil, may well stay its hand. Data last week showed UK inflation expectations eased to a 16-month low.

As I said about CS last week – my view is that once it comes to the central bank saying it will provide liquidity the game is effectively up. And last night we had multiple central banks coordinating on a Sunday night – hardly the sign of calm that investors would like.

Companies Credit Suisse rescue shockwave spreads

Oil lower with risk well and truly off, with WTI (May) testing the Dec ‘21 lows around $64.30.

Neil Wilson is chief market analyst at Finalto