What is the difference between a liquidity and a solvency crisis?

The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank continues to cause market tensions

And rising interest rates could increase the risk of future crises

What is the difference between solvency and liquidity?

In simple terms, liquidity is a measure of ‘flow’: does an institution have enough short-term funds on hand to meet its immediate financial obligations and avoid default? Solvency, on the other hand, is a ‘stock’ measure, and requires an institution to be able to pay its debts over the medium and long term. To be solvent, an institution’s assets need to exceed its liabilities.