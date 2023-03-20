/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
economics

What is the difference between a liquidity and a solvency crisis?

…and which is worse?
What is the difference between a liquidity and a solvency crisis?
March 20, 2023
  • The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank continues to cause market tensions
  • And rising interest rates could increase the risk of future crises

What is the difference between solvency and liquidity?

In simple terms, liquidity is a measure of ‘flow’: does an institution have enough short-term funds on hand to meet its immediate financial obligations and avoid default? Solvency, on the other hand, is a ‘stock’ measure, and requires an institution to be able to pay its debts over the medium and long term. To be solvent, an institution’s assets need to exceed its liabilities.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Latest news on pensions, property and economics
  • Stock screens and investment ideas
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data