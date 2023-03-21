Companies roundup: YouGov revenue hike and Diversified Energy profits

Concerns about demand have weighed on YouGov’s (YOU) share price, which has fallen by a fifth since March last year.
However, the data company’s half-year results suggest its products are more valuable to clients than many investors feared. Revenue jumped by 30 per cent in the six months to 31 January 2023, while adjusted operating profit jumped by 58 per cent to £22.1mn. JS
Read more: Profits jump at YouGov
Synthomer extends debt deal
Shares in chemicals company Synthomer (SYNT) rose by 3 per cent in early trading as it agreed on a deal with its banking syndicate to extend the lifespan of a $480mn (£392mn) financing agreement until May 2025.
The company, which was carrying net debt of more than £1bn at the end of last year following its $1bn purchase of US chemicals company Eastman’s resin arm, last month completed the $267mn sale of its laminates, films and coated fabrics business. The proceeds are being used to pay down debt. MF
Higher production and prices at MP Evans
MP Evans (MPE) marked its 150th anniversary by increasing its dividend by 21 per cent and by moving into a net cash position. Revenues at the Indonesia-focused palm oil producer rose by 18 per cent to $327mn, driven by increased production and palm oil prices.
Pre-tax profits fell by 12 per cent to $100mn, however, due to a $14mn one-off profit from the sale of land boosting last year’s figure. CA