Companies roundup: YouGov revenue hike and Diversified Energy profits

Concerns about demand have weighed on YouGov’s (YOU) share price, which has fallen by a fifth since March last year.

However, the data company’s half-year results suggest its products are more valuable to clients than many investors feared. Revenue jumped by 30 per cent in the six months to 31 January 2023, while adjusted operating profit jumped by 58 per cent to £22.1mn. JS

Read more: Profits jump at YouGov

Synthomer extends debt deal

Shares in chemicals company Synthomer (SYNT) rose by 3 per cent in early trading as it agreed on a deal with its banking syndicate to extend the lifespan of a $480mn (£392mn) financing agreement until May 2025.

The company, which was carrying net debt of more than £1bn at the end of last year following its $1bn purchase of US chemicals company Eastman’s resin arm, last month completed the $267mn sale of its laminates, films and coated fabrics business. The proceeds are being used to pay down debt. MF

Diversified Energy adjusted profits gassed up US oil and gas producer Diversified Energy (DEC) reported adjusted cash profits of $503mn (£411mn) for 2022, a 47 per cent increase on the year before thanks to soaring energy prices. The company holds thousands of onshore wells across the US, with a business model based on continually buying up mature assets to keep production up. Its quarterly dividend has potentially peaked, however – the payout for the final quarter of 2022 (to be paid at the end of June) will be 4.375¢ a share, down from 4.38¢. AH

Higher production and prices at MP Evans

MP Evans (MPE) marked its 150th anniversary by increasing its dividend by 21 per cent and by moving into a net cash position. Revenues at the Indonesia-focused palm oil producer rose by 18 per cent to $327mn, driven by increased production and palm oil prices.

Pre-tax profits fell by 12 per cent to $100mn, however, due to a $14mn one-off profit from the sale of land boosting last year’s figure. CA