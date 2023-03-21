Ergomed cashes in on pharma outsourcing boom

Demand growing across both divisions

Order book reaches record level

An undeniable record of recent growth makes Ergomed (ERGO) something of a rarity among Aim-traded pharma and healthcare companies. In the last financial year, its order book grew 23 per cent to a record £295mn – and its revenue and margins both managed to align with the market’s expectations.

Ergomed is not a drug developer, but a provider of specialist services to the pharmaceutical industry. It operates through two divisions: pharmacovigilance, or the monitoring of drug side effects, and clinical research outsourcing (CRO), which involves managing drug trials.

Revenue in the CRO division grew 23 per cent – or 15 per cent in constant currency – to £71.4mn last year. Meanwhile, turnover at the pharmacovigilance business increased by 22 per cent to £73.9mn.

Increasingly onerous regulatory requirements are driving pharmaceutical companies to outsource their side-effect monitoring to third-party providers such as Ergomed. This is, in turn, driving double-digit growth in the outsourcing market.

Although the overall CRO market is forecast to grow at less than 10 per cent in the coming years, double-digit expansion is expected in the rare disease and oncology segments. These trials tend to be more complex and their smaller patient populations have higher levels of unmet medical need.

According to Ergomed, 80 per cent of its CRO revenues related to cancer and rare diseases in FY 2022 – meaning it should be poised for continued growth. There were, however, a few one-offs that boosted its balance sheet last year, including a successful acquisition and foreign exchange tailwinds.

Shares trade on a price/earnings multiple of 20.6 for the current financial year, which we think is reasonably good value given the potential for earnings upgrades. Buy.

Last IC view: Buy, 1,132p, 27 November 2022

ERGOMED (ERGO) ORD PRICE: 1,026p MARKET VALUE: £517mn TOUCH: 1,014-1,030p 12-MONTH HIGH: 1,478p LOW: 910p DIVIDEND YIELD: NIL PE RATIO: 34 NET ASSET VALUE: 168p* NET CASH: £17mn