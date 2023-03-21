Progress is incremental at Oxford Nanopore

Strong net cash position

Long-read sequencing is an immature market

When does potential translate into profits? This is the question that shareholders in Oxford Nanopore Technologies (ONT) – a maker of novel DNA and RNA sequencing devices – will no doubt be asking in the wake of the company’s 2022 results.

With revenue for the last financial year up almost 50 per cent, there is clear momentum building behind the firm. Its life science research tools (LSRT) business accounted for £147mn in total revenue – and management said it expects the division’s turnover to grow by as much as 30 per cent this year. But Covid testing still accounted for the lion's share of the revenue growth and all the profit for 2022, with sales climbing from £6.7mn in 2021 to £52mn last year.

Automation, component recycling and improvements in manufacturing techniques helped LSRT’s gross profit margin increase by 250 basis points to 56.3 per cent. However, the company had previously been targeting revenue growth of up to 30 per cent for the division in FY 2022 (and the actual figure was 16 per cent).

“Whilst there is no doubt ONT's sequencing devices are highly innovative, adoption will take time and uptake is likely to be slower than some expect due to an entrenched competitor in Illumina and a currently immature long-read sequencing market,” wrote Stifel analysts in a note.

Long-read sequencing allows for the detection of complex structural variants in DNA that may be tricky to detect with more conventional short-read techniques. Traditional DNA sequencing platforms deliver data in bulk once the process is complete. Oxford Nanopore’s technology, however, promises to analyse data in real time for immediate access to results.

This means that scientists can do genetic sequencing out in the field – rather than sending their data to costly centralised laboratories. The benefits of this kind of technology are evident in a pandemic, when new variants of a virus might be emerging rapidly across different geographies.

Oxford Nanopore’s share price has been in decline since late 2021, by which time excitement over companies with Covid-relevant technologies had reached its peak. The company has invariably pointed out that its solutions are applicable in a wide range of scientific research – including plant, animal and environmental genomics.

The company does have ample cash reserves to continue expansion, so shareholders can feel assured on that front. The shares currently trade on a slim 15 per cent discount to other sequencing peers and multiples have contracted in life sciences more broadly. We’re inclined to watch and wait for the time being. Hold.

Last IC View: Hold, 285p, 13 Sep 2022

OXFORD NANOPORE (ONT) ORD PRICE: 181p MARKET VALUE: £1bn TOUCH: 181-182p 12-MONTH HIGH: 457p LOW: 170p DIVIDEND YIELD: nil PE RATIO: na NET ASSET VALUE: 84p NET CASH: £323mn