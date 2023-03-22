Companies roundup: Fevertree profits shrink as sea freight costs soar

The saga of Silicon Valley Bank and Credit Suisse (US:CS), now rescued by a UBS buyout backed by the Swiss government, reignites all of the old debates over whether the banking sector is a truly viable proposition for investors given how volatility can hit a bank’s balance sheet.

Fevertree margin dashed by shipping, energy costs

Fevertree Drinks (FEVR) has had to contend with increases in the underlying cost of sea freight and US port congestion through 2022, the impact of which was exacerbated by a slow ramp-up in US production. This meant that UK production was required to supplement US inventory levels.

This, on top of fast-rising energy and packaging costs, reduced the company’s gross margin by 7.6 percentage points to 34.5 per cent. With revenue up, but profits down, the company plans to increase US production to offset some of the input cost increases, but it will also be increasing prices on a regional basis where appropriate. Management reiterated guidance from earlier in the year, with 2023 full-year revenue pitched at £390m - £405m and cash profits of £36m - £42m. MR

Braemar rides crest of a wave Shipping services company Braemar (BMS) plans to increase its final dividend after achieving a near-doubling of underlying operating profit for the year to 28 February. The company will recommend a 1p increase in its final dividend to 8p, meaning its full-year dividend of 12p will be a third higher than last year. Underlying operating profit will be “not less than £20mn”, up from £10.1mn a year earlier. Revenue is expected to be at least £150mn, up from £101.3mn in 2022. Trading in the first few weeks of this year has also “started well”, the company said. Braemar’s rose by 5 per cent in early trading to 301p, or just over 8-times FactSet consensus forecast earnings. MF

Vistry posts revenue bump and profit slump

Post-Grenfell fire safety costs, administrative costs from its Countryside takeover, and the inflationary environment made housebuilder Vistry (VTY) a more expensive business to run in the last calendar year. As such, despite posting a bump in revenue in its results, it also posted a drop in pre-tax profit.

It took a £96.1mn hit from fire safety costs, administrative costs from its acquisition of Countryside came to £56.9mn, and rising energy prices and wage inflation were responsible for a 9 to 10 per cent increase in its “overall cost base”. ML

WANdisco drops dual role for founder Software company WANdisco (WAND) has appointed a new chair to investigate how it managed to misplace millions of pounds worth of revenue and orders. Ken Lever is about to be appointed interim non-executive chair of the board and chair of the investigation committee. The investigation is being undertaken by FRP Advisory (FRP). Company founder David Richards currently serves as both chair and chief executive. Trading was suspended a few weeks ago after WANdisco announced one of its senior sales employees had been conducting potentially fraudulent activities. The board now expects full-year revenue to be $9mn rather than the $24mn and admits to having no confidence in how much of its over $100mn of bookings really exist. AS

Pendragon’s selling prices ride higher

Pendragon’s (PDG) 5 per cent increase in revenues to £3.6bn for the year to 31 December 2022 was driven by market dynamics, with semiconductor shortages leading to a reduction in new vehicles and higher prices. The company’s new vehicle volumes were down by 6 per cent and used volumes down by 9 per cent, on a like-for-like basis.

Average selling prices were, conversely, up significantly, by 19 per cent to £18,667 for used vehicles and by 15 per cent to £29,529 for new vehicles. Pendragon’s fall in pre-tax profits to £57mn, down from £73mn in 2021, wasn’t as bad as expected. CA

Ten Entertainment’s profits soar Bowling operator Ten Entertainment (TEG) enjoyed what management called its “best ever financial year” as hitting the pins continues to prove attractive to consumers during the cost of living crisis. Sales grew by 51 per cent against pre-pandemic levels to £127mn for the year to 01 January, and pre-tax profits of £34mn almost doubled against the same baseline. The company, which has 49 bowling centres in the UK and is building two more, moved from a net debt into a net cash position and reinstated its dividend. CA

Copper miner hit by €64mn increase in energy costs

Spanish copper company Atalaya Mining’s (ATYM) profits and shareholder payout tumbled last year because of a €64mn (£56mn) rise in energy costs. Coupled with lower copper prices, this sent Atalaya’s cash profit down 72 per cent, to €55mn. Chief executive Alberto Lavendeira said a solar plant would cut costs for 2023, alongside a new power purchasing contract.

The company’s share price is up 5 per cent so far this year as energy prices have come down, while the near-term copper price outlook has been helped by supply issues in South America. AH

