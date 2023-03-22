Companies roundup: Fevertree profits shrink as sea freight costs soar

The saga of Silicon Valley Bank and Credit Suisse (US:CS), now rescued by a UBS buyout backed by the Swiss government, reignites all of the old debates over whether the banking sector is a truly viable proposition for investors given how volatility can hit a bank’s balance sheet.
Fevertree margin dashed by shipping, energy costs
Fevertree Drinks (FEVR) has had to contend with increases in the underlying cost of sea freight and US port congestion through 2022, the impact of which was exacerbated by a slow ramp-up in US production. This meant that UK production was required to supplement US inventory levels.
This, on top of fast-rising energy and packaging costs, reduced the company’s gross margin by 7.6 percentage points to 34.5 per cent. With revenue up, but profits down, the company plans to increase US production to offset some of the input cost increases, but it will also be increasing prices on a regional basis where appropriate. Management reiterated guidance from earlier in the year, with 2023 full-year revenue pitched at £390m - £405m and cash profits of £36m - £42m. MR
Vistry posts revenue bump and profit slump
Post-Grenfell fire safety costs, administrative costs from its Countryside takeover, and the inflationary environment made housebuilder Vistry (VTY) a more expensive business to run in the last calendar year. As such, despite posting a bump in revenue in its results, it also posted a drop in pre-tax profit.
It took a £96.1mn hit from fire safety costs, administrative costs from its acquisition of Countryside came to £56.9mn, and rising energy prices and wage inflation were responsible for a 9 to 10 per cent increase in its “overall cost base”. ML
Pendragon’s selling prices ride higher
Pendragon’s (PDG) 5 per cent increase in revenues to £3.6bn for the year to 31 December 2022 was driven by market dynamics, with semiconductor shortages leading to a reduction in new vehicles and higher prices. The company’s new vehicle volumes were down by 6 per cent and used volumes down by 9 per cent, on a like-for-like basis.
Average selling prices were, conversely, up significantly, by 19 per cent to £18,667 for used vehicles and by 15 per cent to £29,529 for new vehicles. Pendragon’s fall in pre-tax profits to £57mn, down from £73mn in 2021, wasn’t as bad as expected. CA
Copper miner hit by €64mn increase in energy costs
Spanish copper company Atalaya Mining’s (ATYM) profits and shareholder payout tumbled last year because of a €64mn (£56mn) rise in energy costs. Coupled with lower copper prices, this sent Atalaya’s cash profit down 72 per cent, to €55mn. Chief executive Alberto Lavendeira said a solar plant would cut costs for 2023, alongside a new power purchasing contract.
The company’s share price is up 5 per cent so far this year as energy prices have come down, while the near-term copper price outlook has been helped by supply issues in South America. AH
