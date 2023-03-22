Investors shouldn’t panic-sell financials funds

Investors who bought financials funds in recent months in the hope of capitalising on rising rates may well be questioning their decision following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (US:SIVB), Signature Bank (US:SBNY) and Silvergate Capital (US:SI) in the US, and UBS’s (CH:UBSG) emergency takeover of Credit Suisse (CH:CSGN).

But panic selling is never a good idea. For starters, if you sell financials funds now, you are likely to be locking in a loss. “It would be unwise to sell and crystallise losses at this point,” suggests Juliet Schooling Latter, research director at Chelsea Financial Services. “Governments and regulators still remember the havoc wreaked by the global financial crisis and will use their powers to prevent another such crisis.”

If you are invested for the long term – five years or longer, as you should be with equity funds – you can wait out periods of volatility.