Today's markets: Inflation lurch puts pressure on BoE

Inflation

Inflation is on the rise, lurching in the wrong direction and posing a headache for the Bank of England. Britain’s CPI rose by 10.4 per cent in the 12 months to February 2023, up from 10.1 per cent in January, and well north of the 9.9 per cent expected. Core CPI went up to 6.2 per cent from 5.8 per cent, versus a forecast decline to 5.7 per cent.

This is going to have the Bank of England more likely than not raising rates. Hawks will point to this as a clear sign that inflation needs tackling still, whilst doves will be pinning their arguments on the OBR’s rosy forecast for inflation to return to 2.9 per cent this year. As I’ve consistently said, once inflation is out the bottle, it’s not easily put back in.

Sterling rose to the top of the week’s range, its best since early Feb vs the dollar as markets moved to fully price in a 25bps BoE hike tomorrow. GBPUSD is testing the top at 1.22850.

(Federal) Reservations

The Federal Reserve faces its own rates dilemma today – keep the hammer down on inflation or bow to financial stability concerns. It will have reservations about hiking for sure in the wake of the SVB-Credit Suisse debacles, but it’s got the inflation dragon to slay and should continue on the path. I think the last thing the Fed wants right now is talk of cuts...but the events of the last couple of weeks may just be doing its job for it.

Consolidation

The market rally paused ahead of the Fed with European indices flat in early trade on Wednesday, consolidating gains made since Monday’s lows. The FTSE 100 was steady above 7,500, while the DAX moved up 0.2 per cent to 15,229. US futures traded with a negative bias early doors after a solid day for Wall Street saw the S&P 500 rally 1.3 per cent to recover 4,000.

The dollar was softer though as Treasury yields held firm with the 10yr around 3.60 per cent. DXY futures retreated below 103, testing the early Feb intra-day lows. Oil was a tad lower after a strong rally on Tuesday as risk caught a bid.

Contagion?

The Stoxx Banks Index is flat this morning – a sign of calm or just waiting new news? UBS shares were a little softer in early trading on Wednesday but remain +7 per cent over the last 5 days. UBS says it will buy back €2.75bn in debt issued only a week ago in an attempt to further consolidate confidence.

Of course, it is probably less about UBS right now and more about First Republic – shares rallied 30 per cent yesterday but are down 87 per cent YTD. Rescue talks are helping but the situation remains fluid. Meanwhile, Janet Yellen, the Treasury secretary, said the government would protect deposits at smaller banks to prevent contagion.