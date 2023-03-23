Companies roundup: C&C reinstates dividends and Inland Homes suspends trading

As pints get too pricey even for Londoners used to paying upwards of £6, the hospitality sector has urged the government to help it through the inflationary period without mass job losses and further closures. The industry is being squeezed by falling consumer spending, higher costs and a lack of workers.

C&C to reinstate dividend as debt falls

Premium drinks company C&C (CCR), whose brands include Bulmers cider and Tennent’s beer, maintained its annual guidance in a pre-close update for the year to 28 February and said it plans to reinstate its dividend.

The board expects to post an operating profit of €84mn (£69mn) for the year, at the lower end of its forecast range of €84mn-€88mn, on the back of an 18 per cent rise in net revenues to €1.7bn and a 4 per cent uplift in volumes.

Management also flagged a “significant reduction” in net debt and leverage, to around €150mn and 1.3 times respectively. The shares rose by 3 per cent in early trading. CA

FTSE 350 Review: Downtrading rears its head for beverages sector

Inland Homes to suspend trading Crisis-hit housebuilder Inland Homes (INL) is set to suspend trading after a potential "related party issue" means the business cannot publish its results on time. The company's share price cratered 25 per cent this morning after it revealed that its share would be suspended as of 7:30am on 3 April. The housebuilder has lost 94 per cent of its value since the share price's all-time high of 89.2p in February 2020 – right before Covid hit the business. ML

Adios Amigo lending

Former peer-to-peer lender Amigo Holdings (AMGO) has given up its hopes of finding a new niche after regulators and then potential investors declined to back its vision for a rebooted company.

The company will now wind down over 12 months. “It’s…a sad day for creditors due redress who will now receive a lower level of cash compensation than they would had the new business conditions been satisfied,” said chief executive Danny Malone. The company had tried to raise £45mn (on a market cap of £10mn) but unsurprisingly investors were not keen. AH