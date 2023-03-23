FinnCap and Cenkos broker an all-share merger

The consolidation of in the middle-rank broker market continues, with the joining together of finnCap (FCAP) and Cenkos Securities (CNKS) to form a new jointly owned brokerage, with each set of shareholders owning 50 per cent of the issued share capital.

The severe lack of deals over the past 18 months has weighed heavily on the sector and one of the cited reasons for the tie-up is the opportunity to find significant cost savings when the combined marketing, broking and analysis segments are rationalised.

That apparently won’t extend to the board level where the existing chief executives of both companies will manage together as joint-CEOs. The combined company will have around £50mn in proforma sales, with £20mn if cash on the balance sheet and a total of 201 listed clients.