Hospitality sector not out of the woods despite Budget help

Drink taxes going up in August

Pub shares have risen this year

As pints get too pricey even for Londoners used to paying upwards of £6, the hospitality sector has urged the government to help it through the inflationary period without mass job losses and further closures. The industry is being squeezed by falling consumer spending, higher costs and a lack of workers.

The latest inflation data, for the year to February, highlights hospitality’s cost challenges. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said that higher alcohol prices, including in pubs, drove 11.4 per cent inflation in its restaurants and cafes category. Food and non-alcoholic beverages inflation, meanwhile, was an eye-watering 18.2 per cent, the highest annual rate for over 45 years.