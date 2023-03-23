Today's markets: BoE and Fed hike despite bank pressure

Bank of England announcement

The Bank of England delivered another hike to the benchmark rate, raising by a quarter point to 4.25%. Yesterday’s surprise acceleration in inflation pretty much tied their hands in many ways, even as doves can point to the OBR forecasts of inflation returning to 2.9% this year as a reason for caution. Strength in the labour market and a strong degree of economic resilience combined with double-digit inflation means there is nothing the MPC could have done but hike – the only excuse would have been financial instability from the banks but this has faded in the last couple of days enough to justify ignoring it for now. The dissipation of the market turmoil of the last fortnight combined with the inflation surprise yesterday made this an easy call – though it had been much tighter at the height of the banking stress on Monday.

No good options

The Fed hiked by 25bps to 4.75-5.00 per cent, the ninth hike in a row. But the language was softer with the statement saying that additional policy ‘firming’ may be appropriate – notably less hawkish than additional rate hikes. Firming can happen if inflation declines but you leave rates where they are, a kind of monetary drag. Hike to beat inflation, don’t hike because you think the system is on the rocks – neither good outcomes nor good for risk.

Jay Powell’s warning in the press conference that credit conditions may be tighter than they appear – and will weigh on hiring, economic activity and inflation – sent stocks tumbling; the S&P 500 fell 1.65 per cent on the day, sliding over 100pts from its high to close at the low of the day. The 3,936.97 close also took it below the 200-day moving average at 3,932.40. The Dow and Nasdaq fell almost identically, while the small cap Russell 2000 finished down 2.83 per cent. European stock markets were generally weaker in early trade on Thursday, as was the dollar. Crude oil trends higher with WTI (May) above $70 again. US futures are higher.

Getting busy with the Swissy

The Swiss National Bank hiked rates by 50bps this morning, taking the ECB’s cue in shrugging off financial stability risks to pursue its monetary policy goals undisturbed. The Swissy rose to a week high against the dollar on the news. Meanwhile, regulator Finma justified its decision to wipe out CS Cocos: “as Credit Suisse received extraordinary liquidity assistance loans secured by a federal default guarantee on 19 March 2023, the contractual conditions were met for the AT1 instruments issued by the bank.” Many international investors do not share this view – particularly as a last-minute law change was used as part of the basis to wipe out the bonds. It comes down to a question of reputation – do you honour financial contracts and obligations or are you a banana republic that makes up the rules as you go? UBS shares are down slightly this morning – Odey has taken a big stake.

Neil Wilson is chief market analyst at Finalto