A trust for tapping into the European recovery

Fidelity European’s manager is bullish following this market’s long period of underperformance

He looks to hold companies that grow dividends over the long run

He thinks that concerns about private equity are overstated

“This is as bullish as we have been in some time, just because expectations for the region are so low,” says Marcel Stötzel, co-manager of Fidelity European Trust (FEV), the biggest investment trust in the Association of Investment Companies Europe sector by assets. Investor sentiment has been so against the region that if anything goes even “slightly” right, there should be a significant recovery, he argues.

The trust invests in quality European companies its managers think are trading at reasonable valuations, with a focus on stock selection and a long time horizon. Caution is one of its strategic investment pillars. So, in practice, the bullish posture mostly translates into a small increase to prudent levels of beta – a measure of a stock’s volatility compared with the market as a whole.