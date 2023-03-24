Can the dollar keep its status as the world’s dominant currency?

The dollar’s position is challenged by default fears, ‘petroyuan’ trade and central bank digital currencies

But dollar dominance will be hard to overcome

On the global stage, the dollar dominates. The US dollar is involved in 90 per cent of all foreign exchange transactions and almost half of world trade. As the chart shows, dollar assets make up 60 per cent of the world’s currency reserves, with the euro (at under 20 per cent) in distant second place.

This puts the US economy in a unique and privileged position. As international trade is largely denominated in dollars, US businesses can buy and sell without the cost of foreign exchange transactions, conferring a significant competitive advantage. American companies are also spared the profitability-denting exchange rate risk that arises as the relative values of currencies change.