Economic Outlook: 27-31 March

Revised quarterly GDP figures may be one of the most belated of economic indicators (by definition taking months to collect, publish and refine), but they are one of the most important.
The UK’s latest monthly release saw GDP rise by 0.3 per cent month on month in January. But take this figure with a pinch of salt. The increase was driven by a rebound after December’s disruption: there were fewer train strikes in January, and the return of Premier League football to a full schedule after a World Cup hiatus also helped. Quarterly figures help to smooth out some of this volatility.
An accurate grasp of GDP growth is particularly important as economies skirt around a recession (two consecutive quarters of negative growth). Revisions to GDP figures are typically small, but if the economy is teetering on the brink of contraction, even a small adjustment can make a difference to confidence. January's initial estimate put Q4 GDP growth at zero. Revised figures are due on 31 March.
MONDAY 27 MARCH
Euro area: M3 money supply
Japan: Leading Index
UK: CBI distributive trades survey
US: Dallas Fed Index
TUESDAY 28 MARCH
US: Wholesale inventories, FHFA HPI, Conference Board consumer confidence, Richmond Fed index
WEDNESDAY 29 MARCH
UK: BoE mortgage approvals, consumer credit, M4 money supply
US: Pending home sales
THURSDAY 30 MARCH
Euro area: Business climate, consumer, industrial and services confidence indicators
Japan: Trade balance
UK: Nationwide HPI
US: Quarterly GDP (revised estimate)
FRIDAY 31 MARCH
China: Manufacturing, non-manufacturing and services PMIs
Euro area: Inflation, unemployment
Japan: Inflation, unemployment, industrial production, retail sales, housing starts
UK: Quarterly GDP (revised estimate), current account, gross fixed capital formation, government expenditure, household expenditure
US: PCE deflator inflation, personal consumption expenditure, personal income, Chicago PMI