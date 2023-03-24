/
economics

Economic Outlook: 27-31 March

Revised GDP figures help to tune out economic noise
March 24, 2023

Revised quarterly GDP figures may be one of the most belated of economic indicators (by definition taking months to collect, publish and refine), but they are one of the most important. 

The UK’s latest monthly release saw GDP rise by 0.3 per cent month on month in January. But take this figure with a pinch of salt. The increase was driven by a rebound after December’s disruption: there were fewer train strikes in January, and the return of Premier League football to a full schedule after a World Cup hiatus also helped. Quarterly figures help to smooth out some of this volatility. 

An accurate grasp of GDP growth is particularly important as economies skirt around a recession (two consecutive quarters of negative growth). Revisions to GDP figures are typically small, but if the economy is teetering on the brink of contraction, even a small adjustment can make a difference to confidence. January's initial estimate put Q4 GDP growth at zero. Revised figures are due on 31 March. 

 

MONDAY 27 MARCH

Euro area: M3 money supply 

Japan: Leading Index

UK: CBI distributive trades survey

US: Dallas Fed Index

 

TUESDAY 28 MARCH

US: Wholesale inventories, FHFA HPI, Conference Board consumer confidence, Richmond Fed index 

 

WEDNESDAY 29 MARCH

UK: BoE mortgage approvals, consumer credit, M4 money supply 

US: Pending home sales

 

THURSDAY 30 MARCH

Euro area: Business climate, consumer, industrial and services confidence indicators 

Japan: Trade balance 

UK: Nationwide HPI 

US: Quarterly GDP (revised estimate) 

 

FRIDAY 31 MARCH 

China: Manufacturing, non-manufacturing and services PMIs

Euro area: Inflation, unemployment 

Japan: Inflation, unemployment, industrial production, retail sales, housing starts

UK: Quarterly GDP (revised estimate), current account, gross fixed capital formation, government expenditure, household expenditure 

US: PCE deflator inflation, personal consumption expenditure, personal income, Chicago PMI

