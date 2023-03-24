/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Gulf Keystone a dividend gusher for investors

Kurdistan energy company in usual payments dispute but hefty payments balance out the risk
Gulf Keystone a dividend gusher for investors
March 24, 2023
  • Massive dividend yield after $215mn in dividends paid in 2022
  • 2022 forecast to a peak for profits, however, and disagreements continue with government

Gulf Keystone (GKP) received plenty of press last year thanks to its former employment of prime ministerial candidate and brief chancellor Nadhim Zahawi. And while journalists went looking for financial misdeeds from his time as chief strategy officer for Kurdistan-based Gulf Keystone, it was actually his treatment of shares in polling company YouGov (YOU) that knocked him off his eventual perch as chair of the Conservative Party. 

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Latest news on pensions, property and economics
  • Stock screens and investment ideas
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data