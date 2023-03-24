Is US move a winner for Flutter shareholders?

Last month, the board members of Flutter (FLTR) expressed the view that “an additional US listing of Flutter's ordinary shares will yield a number of long-term strategic and capital market benefits”. The statement came ahead of news that Irish building supply group CRH (CRH) had also decided to switch its primary listing to New York, a move that fed into growing anxieties about London’s status as a global capital hub.

One can understand why investors might have concerns on this score given the dearth of public listings over the past 18 months or so. But we shouldn’t ignore the clear commercial rationale in the case of both companies, which is behind their pivot towards the US economy. In the case of CRH, the growing proportion of sales derived from the US market (58 per cent) is central to the decision, along with the prospect of a surge in infrastructure spending there. For Flutter, any realignment would be justified by the size of the addressable market in the US, much of which remains untapped. An enhanced presence in public markets can have additional benefits from a public relations angle – never a bad idea when you’re operating in the US gaming industry.

Flutter’s US business, FanDuel, has become one of the company’s most important revenue drivers, having extended its online sportsbook market share to 50 per cent during the final quarter of 2022. That’s in addition to Flutter’s one-fifth market share in the rapidly growing iGaming space, where revenues were up by a third in the year. With a growing share of the pie, management maintains that the US operation “remains firmly on track to be Ebitda positive for the full year 2023” after delivering positive cash profits, excluding investment in Maryland and Ohio, in the second and fourth quarters in 2022.