Companies roundup: Gulf Keystone exports take a hit

Last week, Gulf Keystone Petroleum (GKP) reported massive profits and payouts for shareholders. We said Kurdistan-based company had plenty of risk for investors but the reward was more than enough to balance it out.

Now, the company has announced its route to export has been shut off after a long-running arbitration case between Iraq and Turkey has been decided in Iraq’s favour. The pipeline has now been shut down, blocking the export route for Gulf Keystone and fellow Kurdish-based operator Genel Energy (GENL).

Gulf Keystone’s share price fell 18 per cent in morning trading, and Genel was down 8 per cent. The bigger drop at Gulf Keystone was because the company said it would need to suspend production after only a few days, given its storage capacity. Genel noted positive noises from the Kurdish prime minister, who said he was travelling to Baghdad over the weekend to work on a solution. AH

Steel construction company Severfield (SFR) said it continued to see a “consistently high level of opportunities” both in the UK and Europe, with its order book at the beginning of March growing by £44mn over a six-month period to £508mn. Trading in the second half of its financial year to 25 March remained strong and profits are expected to be “in line” with expectations, the company said. The FactSet consensus estimate is for full-year earnings of 8.15p, a 13 per cent year-on-year increase. MF

