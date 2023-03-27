Today's markets: Calmer seas after SVB sale

It’s certainly calmer this morning. European stock markets have bounced as a buyer was found for Silicon Valley Bank’s assets. First Citizens will buy most of SVB’s assets for $72bn, helping to lift sentiment across the banking sector after a rocky end to last week, though the pall of banking stress still hangs over the market. There is not yet the sense that the market has stopped looking for its next victim, and this will hold back share prices across the board.

Futures show the US market will open a bit firmer later on today after a stable Friday. On this side of the pond it has meant the FTSE 100 has opened 0.6 per cent higher but still down from Friday’s 7,500 high. Deutsche Bank shares rose more than 6 per cent in early trading after a brutal Friday when the price fell by 8.5 per cent. It topped Europe’s risers as the Stoxx Banks index rose more than 2 per cent. That move helped push the wider indices 1 per cent higher. Oil was a touch firmer with the improved risk tone lifting WTI (May) futures above $70, whilst gold fell to $1,966. US 10yr Treasury yields were touch higher at 3.4 per cent.

Now we’re past the worst of it, conversations will move onto what the SVB crisis actually means for banking stocks and of course, the global economy. Whether you call it a banking crisis or just the bubble being popped after more than a decade of free money, it ultimately comes down to the Fed. FOMC member and arch dove Neel Kashkari recently said: "What’s unclear for us is how much of these banking stresses are leading to a widespread credit crunch. And then that credit crunch... would then slow down the economy".

As discussed last week, the question is how quickly we head from credit tightening to credit crunch that leads to immediate and sharp recession, pushing interest rate cuts back on the agenda. As stated many times in the last fortnight – it only stops once people stop asking who’s next. And it doesn’t seem like we’re at that stage yet.

Bundesbank chief Joachim Nagel and Bank of England boss Andrew Bailey are both due to speak later. I dare say there will be the usual Fed speakers cropping up on the wires, with Barr set to speak in Congress on Tuesday and Wednesday.