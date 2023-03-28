Companies roundup: Ocado 'on track' and William Hill fine

Ocado’s (OCDO) retail joint venture is “on track to restore sales momentum”, the company said in a trading statement for the 13 weeks to 26 February. Retail sales rose by 3 per cent to £584mn in the period against last year, with average orders per week up by 4 per cent to 381,000 and active customer numbers jumping by 14 per cent to 951,000. But average basket value was flat, and basket size fell by 8 per cent in a sign of the cost of living pressures being felt by consumers. Management kept guidance steady.

The update also served to continue the company’s downward share price momentum – the 5 per cent drop took the year’s decline to more than a third. CA

Changing of the guard at Diageo

The anticipated departure of Diageo (DGE) chief executive Sir Ivan Menezes has been confirmed. Menezes will retire from the board on 30 June after a decade leading the premium booze company. He will be replaced by current chief operating officer Debra Crew, a former president and chief executive of Reynolds American.

RBC Capital Markets analysts said that Menezes’ departure is a “meaningful loss” for the company. They added that “Diageo’s total shareholder return relative to the European consumer staples sector since he was appointed in July 2013 has been a relatively muted 16 per cent, but in our view that only tells part of the story”. CA

Housebuilder Bellway (BWY) posted a dip in pre-tax profits in its results for the six months to 31 January even as revenue ticked up 1.6 per cent thanks to the inflationary environment. The company said this was a "strong performance, notwithstanding the challenging operating and trading conditions in the period". However, it said conditions are likely to get worse rather than better in the short to medium term with its forward order book down to £1.60bn from £2.21bn this last year. ML

888 hit by William Hill AML fines

888 (888) shares fell by 2 per cent in early trading after the UK Gambling Commission fined three William Hill businesses – owned by 888 – a record £19mn for social responsibility and anti-money laundering failures. 888, which expects to release full-year results on 14 April, acquired the non-US assets of William Hill last year in a debt-driven deal. CA

Irn-Bru purveyor AG Barr (BAG) warned of a "short-term impact on operating margins" from cost pressures and the dilutive impact of last December's Boost Drinks acquisition. This is despite being confident of achieving management expectations for revenue and profit growth in its 2024 financial year. For the year to 29 January 2023, the company's revenues rose by 18 per cent to £318mn, helped by higher prices and some volume growth, and pre-tax profits moved upwards by 5 per cent to £44mn. The shares fell by more than 2 per cent in early trading. CA

The 2022 revamp by energy and mining services company Wood Group (WG.) has been duly reflected in its results for the year, with a more outlook-focused set of numbers. The company wrote off $542mn (£441mn) in goodwill after the sale of its consulting business, and this took the operating loss for the year to $568mn. That sale also had the opposite impact of knocking net debt down by $1bn to $393mn, excluding leases.

This effort has had one key admirer in recent months – Apollo Global Management, which has lobbed four bids at Wood Group, the last of which not officially rejected, with a put-up or shut-up date now pushed out to next month. Chief executive Ken Gilmartin was tight-lipped on the prospects of a deal when speaking to Investors’ Chronicle this morning. AH

