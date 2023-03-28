Companies roundup: Ocado 'on track' and William Hill fine

Ocado’s (OCDO) retail joint venture is “on track to restore sales momentum”, the company said in a trading statement for the 13 weeks to 26 February. Retail sales rose by 3 per cent to £584mn in the period against last year, with average orders per week up by 4 per cent to 381,000 and active customer numbers jumping by 14 per cent to 951,000. But average basket value was flat, and basket size fell by 8 per cent in a sign of the cost of living pressures being felt by consumers. Management kept guidance steady.
The update also served to continue the company’s downward share price momentum – the 5 per cent drop took the year’s decline to more than a third. CA
Changing of the guard at Diageo
The anticipated departure of Diageo (DGE) chief executive Sir Ivan Menezes has been confirmed. Menezes will retire from the board on 30 June after a decade leading the premium booze company. He will be replaced by current chief operating officer Debra Crew, a former president and chief executive of Reynolds American.
RBC Capital Markets analysts said that Menezes’ departure is a “meaningful loss” for the company. They added that “Diageo’s total shareholder return relative to the European consumer staples sector since he was appointed in July 2013 has been a relatively muted 16 per cent, but in our view that only tells part of the story”. CA
888 hit by William Hill AML fines
888 (888) shares fell by 2 per cent in early trading after the UK Gambling Commission fined three William Hill businesses – owned by 888 – a record £19mn for social responsibility and anti-money laundering failures. 888, which expects to release full-year results on 14 April, acquired the non-US assets of William Hill last year in a debt-driven deal. CA
Wood Group results reflect shake-up year
The 2022 revamp by energy and mining services company Wood Group (WG.) has been duly reflected in its results for the year, with a more outlook-focused set of numbers. The company wrote off $542mn (£441mn) in goodwill after the sale of its consulting business, and this took the operating loss for the year to $568mn. That sale also had the opposite impact of knocking net debt down by $1bn to $393mn, excluding leases.
This effort has had one key admirer in recent months – Apollo Global Management, which has lobbed four bids at Wood Group, the last of which not officially rejected, with a put-up or shut-up date now pushed out to next month. Chief executive Ken Gilmartin was tight-lipped on the prospects of a deal when speaking to Investors’ Chronicle this morning. AH