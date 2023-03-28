Subsidy-driven childcare sector at crucial turning point

The UK childcare system is broken – places are too expensive and there is not enough capacity in many areas. Prices are high enough to keep new parents from working. Charity Coram said the average weekly cost for 25 hours of care was close to £150 nationwide, and close to £15,000 for the year on a full-time basis.

At the same time, there is a shortage of workers in the sector, driving down capacity. The situation is not good for parents, children or staff.

In the Spring Budget earlier this month, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced a broadened support package that will extend free childcare to children between the ages of nine months and 36 months (currently, only children aged three and four are eligible). From 2025, 30 hours a week will be available to all children from nine months up to school age, and there is also bonus cash for those signing up to be childminders.