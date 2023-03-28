/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
economics

We all need to pay attention to the US debt ceiling stand-off

Shares and bonds will be hit as the date the US government runs out of money fast approaches
We all need to pay attention to the US debt ceiling stand-off
March 28, 2023
  • A default is unlikely…
  • ...but a stand-off could still rattle markets

If the phrase ‘US debt ceiling’ makes your eyes glaze over, bear with me: the stand-off is important for UK investors.

The US is unusual in having a fixed debt ceiling, which limits how much the government can borrow to meet obligations such as social security payments and interest on national debt. Most advanced economies (the UK included) operate with more flexible fiscal rules, specifying borrowing targets as a percentage of gross domestic product (GDP). 

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Latest news on pensions, property and economics
  • Stock screens and investment ideas
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data