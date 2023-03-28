We all need to pay attention to the US debt ceiling stand-off

A default is unlikely…

...but a stand-off could still rattle markets

If the phrase ‘US debt ceiling’ makes your eyes glaze over, bear with me: the stand-off is important for UK investors.

The US is unusual in having a fixed debt ceiling, which limits how much the government can borrow to meet obligations such as social security payments and interest on national debt. Most advanced economies (the UK included) operate with more flexible fiscal rules, specifying borrowing targets as a percentage of gross domestic product (GDP).