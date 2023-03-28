Thungela hobbled by rail export constraints

Record prices underpin shareholder returns

Export guidance lowered on rail network woes

Following on from losses sustained in 2020, Anglo American (AAL) spun off its thermal coal operations in the following year. The resultant listed entity, Thungela Resources (TGA), has just declared a final dividend of R40 (£1.80) per share, bringing the total dividend for the year to R100 per share, with shareholders feeling the benefit of record energy prices.

The global pivot away from Russian coal supplies saw the average benchmark price increase to $271 (£222) per tonne in 2022, up from $124 per tonne in the prior year. Thungela’s realised rate of the benchmark was broadly flat at 85 per cent.

Consequently, the coal miner registered a near-threefold increase in cash profits to R29.5bn, along with adjusted operating free cash flow of R18.1bn, compared with R3.9bn last time around. Total shareholder returns for the year amounted to 76 per cent of adjusted operating cash flow – well ahead of company policy to return 30 per cent of adjusted free cash flow.

Prices have softened in the early part of this year, but geopolitics dictate that they should remain elevated this year. However, the most pressing problem facing South Africa’s coal mining industry remains the parlous state of the country's rail transportation network. It recorded an annualised industry rate of 50.3mn tonnes, “the lowest volume railed in over 13 years”, according to Thungela. The shortage of rolling stock on the Transnet Freight Rail system meant that the company lost around 3mn tonnes in export volumes, and management has been forced to revise down its export saleable production guidance. So, even though cash accounts for around 57 per cent of the market cap and the shares are 32 per cent adrift of their consensus target rate, we remain neutral on the balance of risks. Hold.

Last IC view: na

THUNGELA RESOURCES (TGA) ORD PRICE: 846p MARKET VALUE: £1.19bn TOUCH: 839-846p 12-MONTH HIGH: 1,932p LOW: 777p DIVIDEND YIELD: 53.2% PE RATIO: 1 NET ASSET VALUE: 18,701¢ NET CASH: R15.1bn