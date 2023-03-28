Today's markets: Calm shares and Bailey’s blame game

European stock markets have risen this morning, with banks generally higher amid a second day of calm. Banco Sabadell (ES:SAB), Commerzbank (DE:CBK) and Societe Generale (FR:GLE) were among the biggest gainers with all the risers on Europe’s Stoxx Banks index up for the day. The mild gains for banks signal more calm but it’s far from a recovery; the Stoxx Banks index is still down 15 per cent for the month. Now everyone is talking about a commercial real estate crisis.

US banks gained broadly yesterday, helping to push the S&P 500 into positive territory. Embattled First Republic rose almost 12 per cent. Meanwhile, the positive mood helped lift yields, with the US 10-year up to 3.55 per cent from 3.30 per cent on Friday. Although, tech took a knock and the Nasdaq fell as Treasury yields rose.

The FTSE 100 added about half a percent this morning, taking it above the Friday intraday high clear of 7,500. Ocado (OCDO) rose 2 per cent as it left guidance unchanged and posted a 3.4 per cent rise in revenues at its UK retail business. Marks and Spencer (MKS) shares also rose around 2 per cent due to their joint venture. Average basket value was flat, with a 7.5 per cent fall in basket size offset by an 8.3 per cent increase in prices.

But should Ocado be charging more? UK grocery inflation is accelerating fast – rising to 17.5 per cent in the four weeks to March 19th. Ocado’s market share remains at 1.8 per cent, according to Kantar, while Waitrose saw the fastest pace of growth. Tesco (TSCO) and J Sainsbury’s (SBRY) were steady; shares in both rose 1 per cent.

Andrew Bailey’s blame game

The Bank of England governor loves to play the blame game. One minute he’s accusing greedy workers of demanding too much pay and now it’s the fault of early retirees for pushing up inflation. When will he ever admit that maybe the Bank was far too slow to rein in ultra-loose monetary policy as the pandemic ended? The Bank of England was not alone, of course, but he should still take it on the chin. Less the unreliable boyfriend and more the lying husband who got caught with lipstick on his collar but won’t admit it.

Two years ago, I wrote: “The fact is the BoE is, like the rest of them, asleep at the wheel. Now it’s one thing to fall asleep, get woken by a jolt and correct the course...it’s another to drowsily allow yourself 40 more winks. They have been watching this inflation take hold like a slow-motion car crash – we spotted months and months ago but still they sat on their hands because they didn’t know what the labour market would look like post furlough, and then Omicron, and now it’s Ukraine...always an excuse to avoid making that big call.”

Bailey will speak on the SVB UK case later. He does get financial stability – the Bank’s response after the mini-Budget underlines it. But he never got the sense of urgency on inflation. He’s not the only one, but that’s not an excuse.

Binance ban

Bitcoin fell sharply yesterday and has held losses as major crypto exchange Binance faces a potential ban in the US. The idea of a crypto exchange falling foul of US securities law is hardly a surprise; it’s surprising it’s taken so long. "The Commodity Futures Trading Commission today announced it has filed a civil enforcement action in the US District Court for the Northern District of Illinois charging Changpeng Zhao and three entities that operate the Binance platform with numerous violations of the Commodity Exchange Act and CFTC regulations,” the CFTC said in a statement. CEO CZ is accused of encouraging Americans to “evade compliance controls” and breaking US law. Hahaha, like you are surprised.

Neil Wilson is chief market analyst at Finalto