Change is coming for passive ESG investors

The criticisms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing already run to a great length. The terminology is confusing, greenwashing risks are rife and those investing via an ESG approach often commit to the growth investment style that fell so painfully out of favour in 2022. But tighter criteria and a stricter approach from regulators mean that the situation may improve, albeit slowly.

That’s good news for both those who invest in active funds and fans of passive ESG funds that have proved so popular in recent years. The Financial Conduct Authority recently warned that a review of ESG benchmarks had yielded poor results. Some benchmark providers failed to provide sufficient detail and description of the ESG factors used in their methodologies, and others had failed to implement such methodologies correctly. The regulator plans to keep such products under further scrutiny. Meanwhile, some product providers, such as BlackRock, are trialling schemes that allow unit holders of passive funds to vote their shares.