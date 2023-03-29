Companies roundup: Difficult year for Next and Aim IPOs

Shares in Next (NXT) slid 7 per cent this morning after the retailer warned of a “very challenging” year ahead. It said the “combination of inflation in our cost base and top line sales which are likely to edge backwards is uncomfortable” after predicting a 1.5 per cent decline in full price sales in 2023.

So far, however, Next has held up well. In the year to 28 January 2023, underlying profit before tax rose by 5.7 per cent to £870mn, meaning the group beat its previous guidance by £10mn. JS

Buy-to-let investors given extra time for energy upgrades

Buy-to-let investors could be given until 2028 to improve the energy efficiency of their properties, a reprieve from the initial deadline set for new rentals, according to The Telegraph.

Under a 2021 proposal, the government planned to force landlords to improve Energy Performance Certificate ratings to a minimum standard of C by 2025 for newly rented properties, and by 2028 for other rented properties. Properties can currently be let as long as they have a minimum E rating.

The proposal has since been stuck in consultation, but the government is now planning to push the deadline back by at least three years to 2028 for all rented properties, The Telegraph reported.

Under the original proposal, landlords would have to spend up to £10,000 per property to make upgrades, but wouldn’t have to spend more even if they could not achieve a C rating. However, in a semi-reprieve, the cap could now start at the lower level of £5,000, but then rise in line with the rental value of the property to more than £10,000.

Earlier this year, the National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA) warned the 2025 deadline was “unrealistic” and called for a definite timetable for the legislation. VC

Aim IPOs hit record low The combination of finnCap (FCAP) and Cenkos (CNKS) was just one sign of the slowdown in London’s junior market, Aim, but new figures have shown just how extreme the slide has been. The number of initial public offerings (IPOs) dropped to nine in the past year, compared with 74 the year before, according to accounting firm UHY Hacker Young. Only £46mn was raised in the period. The nine floats is also far below the 22 and 28 seen in the two previous years, which were hit by Covid uncertainty. Last week, brokers finncap and Cenkos announced a merger last week after both had seen significant share price slides. Cenkos chief executive Julian Morse said earlier this month Aim had hit the “lowest levels of activity for almost two decades” in 2022. AH Read Simon Thompson’s Bargain Shares here

Galliford Try building at Brent Cross

Galliford Try (GFRD) has landed a £75mn contract for a new residential building in the Brent Cross Town area in north London. The company has been appointed by Related Argent and Invesco Real Estate to deliver build-to-rent properties in the scheme, which will contain 249 homes.

Earlier this month, Galliford Try reported a 65 per cent increase in adjusted pre-tax profit to £11.7mn as revenue grew by 14 per cent to £679mn in the half-year to December and said full-year profit would be “at the upper end” of consensus forecasts. Its shares are up 8 per cent since the start of the year. MF

UP Global Sourcing shares down after profit fall UP Global Sourcing (UPGS) shares fell 5 per cent in early trading after profits at the kitchen and homeware specialist were hit by higher interest rates and depreciation. Pre-tax profits fell 5 per cent to £9.3mn for the six months to 31 January. Total revenues rose 2 per cent in the period to £87.6mn, but sales to retailers – the company’s biggest revenue stream – were down 11 per cent. These sales were “hampered by caution in forward ordering arising from post-Covid overstocks amongst retailers”, the company said. CA

Chemring lands order for anti-tank system

Chemring’s (CHG) energetics business has won a £43mn order to provide materials for a new anti-tank weapon system being delivered by Sweden’s Saab to the Ministry of Defence.

Saab won a £229mn contract in December to deliver the Next Generation Anti-Tank Weapon system (NLAW). Some of the items Chemring is supplying have long lead times, so the company said deliveries under this contract will begin next year then stretch into 2025 and 2026.

In the spring budget earlier this month, the Ministry of Defence pledged to spend an additional £5bn over the next two years, £2bn of which has been allocated to replenish munitions stockpiles, which have been depleted through the MoD’s supply of weapons to Ukraine. MF

