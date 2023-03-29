The real story behind Centrica boss’s fivefold pay increase

The optics looked terrible. Chris O’Shea, chief executive of Centrica, received £4.5mn in 2022, a fivefold increase on 2021. Some rushed to the conclusion that he must be benefiting from the windfall gains caused by higher energy prices. The contrast with some struggling customers who had prepayment meters forcibly fitted in their homes was palpable. Hence the outrage.

Centrica produces energy as well as supplying it to homes and businesses. It secures supply by buying gas in advance, which can produce windfall gains but also risks windfall losses. Centrica’s operating profit more than tripled in 2022, but its statutory loss was £636mn (after a £1,173mn profit in 2021). Why, then, did O’Shea’s pay go up so much?

It’s easy to forget that his published £4.5mn is only notional. O’Shea was paid cash of about £1.5mn last year (before tax took almost half). The rest, he has to wait for. Centrica’s policy is that half of executives’ annual bonuses are paid in shares a year later. He’s received these now, but he can’t sell them because the group requires him to invest in Centrica shares worth three times his salary. Even with these bonus shares, he’ll only own about half the required amount.